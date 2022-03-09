Advertisement

Boise airport to offer nonstop service to Hollywood Burbank

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise Airport announced on Wednesday it will offer nonstop service to Hollywood Burbank in California as part of a partnership with Avelo Airlines.

The flights will begin this spring and tickets start at $59.

The inaugural flight from Boise will take off on May 24 at 6:25 p.m., and regular flights will become effective May 27.

“The Boise Airport is thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines later this spring. The addition of service to Hollywood Burbank Airport provides more nonstop travel options for our region—and easy access to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and other attractions throughout Southern California just in time for summer vacations. We look forward to a thriving partnership with Avelo,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp.

