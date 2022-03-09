Current Idaho snowpack below average

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Current snowpack around the entirety of Idaho is under the average.

After a great December and early January, lack of recent precipitation is causing levels to drop.

However, after a rough couple of years, the Little Wood River Basin could reach average totals by the end of the season.

Still, Corey Loveland, a hydrologist with the Idaho National Resource Conservation Service, says multiple snow events in the month of March across Idaho are much needed.

The chillier weather right now also helps keep snow from melting too early.

“If we’re talking about our wish list, then obviously the storms but also a decent springtime with the snowmelt, Not the hurried, warm up temperatures and rapid snowmelt.” said Loveland.

