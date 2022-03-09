Former Idaho Education Association President Terry Gilbert announces Idaho Superintendent bid

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Idaho Education Association president and life-long educator Terry Gilbert announced his candidacy for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction on Wednesday.

Gilbert will run as a Democrat and has more than 40 years in education, having begun his teaching career in 1967 at Marsing Junior and Senior High. He also served as the Regional Director for the Idaho Education Association in Twin Falls and the Meridian area as well as its director of organizational development.

“Too many of our current leaders are asking the wrong questions about education. Their answers result in a standardized test-driven model that suppresses student creativity, initiative, and learning,” Gilbert said in a press release to KMVT.

“Our children deserve an outstanding education system that will prepare them to be thoughtful, ethically-driven citizens and to have rewarding and well-paying careers. Idahoans must do better, and I will be offering my insights and love for the teaching profession to help us achieve this goal.”

