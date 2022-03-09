Group gathers in Twin Falls to show support for Ukrainians

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday afternoon, a group gathered at Twin Falls City Park to show support and stand in solidarity with Ukraine as the Russian invasion approaches its two-week mark.

A small group held signs, displayed the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag, and urged passing cars to honk in support.

Event organizer Heidi Romney tells KMVT she couldn’t miss the chance to have her voice heard, saying she missed chances in the past to show support for the oppressed and she would not give up this opportunity.

“I was excited to think we could give people an opportunity to say what they think, honk their horns. Twin Falls supports freedom, I know they do,” said Romney.

While the event didn’t attract the crowd she had hoped for, Romney says she is proud of herself, those who came, and all the honking cars that passed by.

