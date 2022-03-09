Idaho legislature nears self-imposed deadline to end

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bills surrounding property taxes, education, and COVID-19 have all been presented in this iteration of the Idaho legislature, but with it being an election year, vote security has taken a big stage.

“Nearly everybody I’ve talked to, once you get into the conversation for a while, are concerned about election integrity,” said

This is not the first time Idaho’s election integrity has been questioned. In 2021, Secretary of State Lawrence Denney refuted a claim by Mike Lindell that voter fraud occurred in Idaho during the 2020 presidential election.

So I asked why bills are being presented to fix what appears to be a non-issue.

“Not just inflating (a narrative), but creating a narrative out of whole cloth,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel. “We should be doing a victory lap in Idaho on how safe and secure our elections are. It’s really remarkable.”

House Bills 692 and 693 would ban the use of college ID, cars, and ballot drop boxes respectively, something Rubel says has never been of concern in Idaho.

“Has there ever been a problem with any of this? Never. Never. Nobody has been able to identify one single instance of a problem,” Rubel said.

“Arguable you’re right (about there being no issue),” said Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.“But why would we wait until the horse is out of the barn before we close the barn door,” said

The reason, Rubel says, is to ensure these voting methods, which have worked without issue in the past, are available so all Idahoans can have their voice heard.

“A lot of legal voters would have been shut out of the system. I’m all for making sure only legal voters can vote, but we need to make sure only legal voters can vote,” said Rubel.

