Local residents sound off on gas prices

With or without gas-saving strategies, the costs are being felt by all.
Gas prices have skyrocketed to more than $4 a gallon for many area residents
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Skyrocketing gas prices have Idahoans across the state forking over more than $4 a gallon in many areas. Now, experts are cautioning prices will not be coming back down anytime soon.

KMVT went out to talk with Southern Idaho residents at the pump asking what ways these soaring prices are impacting you on a day-to-day basis.

Those we spoke with tell us compromising is common; fewer road trips, more carpooling, and consolidating trips help save gas.

But, with or without gas-saving strategies, the costs are being felt by all.

“It’s upsetting to me honestly, to see that the gas prices are so high,” said Shoshone resident Adara Elgan. “I know that a lot of people around here have to drive to get to places.”

