Advertisement

Made green upgrades in 2021? Don’t miss these tax credits

Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling,...
Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.

But taking sustainability efforts to the next level by switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle might feel daunting.

Several federal incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credit and home energy tax credits, may help offset the cost of the commitment for those who made upgrades last year or for those looking to take the leap in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
One trucker we talked to said it was nice to see all the support
Freedom Convoy truckers make their way through the Magic Valley
Construction will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will last from the Perrine Bridge...
Highway 93 construction may cause delays for some Twin Falls drivers

Latest News

FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Prosecutor seeks incarceration, restitution for Smollett
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
A high school student helps save the life of a co-worker thanks to CPR training.
High school student saves co-worker's life with CPR training.
Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the...
College student wins $100K prize playing lottery for first time