Pandemic-era food program will not be renewed

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pandemic-era food assistance program will not be renewed this summer, leaving families facing food insecurity with one less way to ensure healthy meals for their kids.

Child nutrition waivers were implemented during the beginning of the pandemic after school shutdowns exposed a gap in social safety nets for families who rely heavily on school-provided meals.

The waivers provided important flexibility for meal providers, assisting them with funding, nutritional supplements, and alleviated rules regarding amounts of food allowed to be given at one time.

According to Jillien Meier of No Kid Hungry, 92% of school districts in the U.S. will be impacted by this change, with rural areas being impacted disproportionately.

“Can you imagine being a parent and knowing that a site you relied on, that was able to serve multiple days of breakfast, lunches, and dinners, is no longer going to be there for you? That’s really tough,” Meier said.

Without change, the waivers are slated to expire June 30th, during the summer, which is what No Kid Hungry calls the ‘hungriest time of the year’ for kids.

