Resolution to change Idaho’s education standards advances

Educational standards are up for review this year
A study found Idaho's civic standard education presentation was "awful".
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A resolution placing more emphasis on students’ understanding of civics and society has advanced out of committee and now heads to the full House.

“This move to create stand-alone civics standards for all grade levels is important to Idaho parents and educators, and it’s wonderful to see such strong support from our Legislature,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, who developed the idea while visiting government and history classes across Idaho.

“This sends a clear message that Idaho values civic engagement, and our students – including high school students who are about to become voters, will be taught about the importance of engaging in our system of government,” she continued.

Educational standards are up for review this year, which Ybarra argues is a perfect time to review them and make necessary changes.

The push for reform in Idaho education comes in the wake of a study last June giving civic education in the state a D. The Fordham Institute study said the state lacked rigor and specificity, and that the presentation of these topics was “awful”.

“This resolution will address the organization and the presentation of the standards,” Superintendent Ybarra said.

Passage by the full House is the final step for the bill before heading to the Governor’s desk.

