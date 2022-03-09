Advertisement

Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM MST
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Slick roads are causing dangerous driving conditions, leading to a pileup on I-84.

Wednesday morning on Westbound I-84 just east of the Hansen exit, multiple vehicles including several semis were involved in a pileup due to blowing snow conditions.

The westbound lanes were blocked while crews worked to clear the roadway.

Snow and windy conditions are expected throughout the day and officials urge caution if you must travel.

