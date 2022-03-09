Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Slick roads are causing dangerous driving conditions, leading to a pileup on I-84.

Wednesday morning on Westbound I-84 just east of the Hansen exit, multiple vehicles including several semis were involved in a pileup due to blowing snow conditions.

The westbound lanes were blocked while crews worked to clear the roadway.

Snow and windy conditions are expected throughout the day and officials urge caution if you must travel.

