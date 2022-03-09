Balancing act in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the 2022 legislative session trudges on, some say the balance of power between the state and local governments is being tested.

“It should be a partnership relationship,” said Amanda Breen, a member of the Ketchum City Council. “The legislature should be mainly focused on statewide issues and should allow local governments, within reason, to address their own local issues,” she continued.

“Why are we in our positions if we don’t have local control and we can’t listen to our local people and what they want?” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall.

Hall has spent over 15 years in local government roles, including a previous stint as the Mayor of Twin Falls. He said local control is key to meeting Idahoans’ needs.

“If Twin Falls wants a dog park, but Jerome doesn’t, then that’s what the constituents want and we should respect that and follow through with that,” he said.

Several bills this session have received pushback, as opponents say they go too far, and in some cases further exacerbate local issues.

Take for example House Bill 442, forbidding local regulation of rental fees and deposits. The bill passed earlier this legislative session by a vote of 54 in favor and 14 against.

“That has a huge effect on our local government’s ability to address our current housing crisis,” said Breen.

Another such piece of legislation is House Bill 631, which bans mask requirements.

“It always crosses the line to me when we mandate something,” said Hall. “We’re always concerned about Washington or the feds coming in and telling us what to do on a state basis or a local basis. Well, we don’t want the same thing coming out of our State Legislature either.”

“It feels like there is this real sort of need to put dominance over local government,” said Representative Ned Burns (D-Bellevue).

Burns sits in the unique position of having served in both local and state roles. Recently, he resigned as Mayor of Bellevue in December after being appointed to the Idaho House.

“I think in an ideal world, it would be sort of a slope of importance like federal government, state government, county government, city government down on the line,” said Burns. “This current relationship is the opposite of ideal.”

Burns said the upcoming primary election provides a perfect opportunity for the public to find out politicians’ stances on local government control before casting their vote.

