Texas-styled Idaho abortion measure advances in House

Opponents of the Idaho measure said it’s unconstitutional
The bill advanced in the House Wednesday
By Keith Ridler
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM MST
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel of Idaho lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that would ban abortions after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo — at about six weeks of pregnancy — by allowing extended family members of the patient to sue a doctor who performs one.

The House State Affairs Committee voted to send the measure to the full House where it is expected to pass. It has already passed the Senate.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last year signed a similar “fetal heartbeat” measure into law. But that one would be enforced by the state and included a trigger provision requiring a favorable federal court ruling somewhere in the country, and that hasn’t happened.

The new proposed law has a private enforcement mechanism allowing civil lawsuits. It’s modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided on its merits.

The Idaho law allows the father, grandparents, siblings, and aunts and uncles to sue an abortion provider. The law has exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies.

Opponents of the Idaho measure said it’s unconstitutional, and six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant.

