Used car price hike leads to scams on the private marketplace

If you are in the market for a used car, you're probably well aware prices are high.

This is leading some consumers to head to the private market to buy their next car.

One expert says if you aren’t selling a car, he doesn’t advise jumping into the used car market right now if you can wait, but if you need that used car right now, buying on the private market can lead to better deals compared with dealers.

With that does come risk, however, so it’s important to take all precautions to keep you and your wallet safe.

“You wanna make sure the seller has the title in hand, that is a must,” said Grant Feek, CEO of TRED, a used car marketplace. “If your seller does not have the title in hand, do not give them any money.”

You also want to make sure you test drive a used car and have it inspected by a mechanic before purchasing. He also adds those looking to sell a used car on the private market need to make sure the payment you receive is legitimate.

Money orders or cashier’s checks can be fake, so make sure you’ve received the money in your account before transferring the vehicle.

