Advertisement

Used car price hike leads to scams on the private marketplace

You also want to make sure you test drive a used car
Used car prices are soaring
Used car prices are soaring
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are in the market for a used car, you’re probably well aware prices are high.

This is leading some consumers to head to the private market to buy their next car.

One expert says if you aren’t selling a car, he doesn’t advise jumping into the used car market right now if you can wait, but if you need that used car right now, buying on the private market can lead to better deals compared with dealers.

With that does come risk, however, so it’s important to take all precautions to keep you and your wallet safe.

“You wanna make sure the seller has the title in hand, that is a must,” said Grant Feek, CEO of TRED, a used car marketplace. “If your seller does not have the title in hand, do not give them any money.”

You also want to make sure you test drive a used car and have it inspected by a mechanic before purchasing. He also adds those looking to sell a used car on the private market need to make sure the payment you receive is legitimate.

Money orders or cashier’s checks can be fake, so make sure you’ve received the money in your account before transferring the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
One trucker we talked to said it was nice to see all the support
Freedom Convoy truckers make their way through the Magic Valley
“We work hard for these assets and to have someone come in and steal them from you, it doesn’t...
Twin Falls theft hits multiple businesses, wild chase ensues
Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup

Latest News

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 4-4 on whether to advance the bill, which means...
Idaho committee kills bill expanding execution drug secrecy
(Source: KMVT file image)
Balancing act in Boise
Screenshot of the Idaho Senate from Idaho Public Television
Idaho bill to fine, jail librarians appears dead in Senate
A spokesperson for No Kid Hungry says 92% of school districts will be impacted by this change
Pandemic-era food program will not be renewed