Ward, Lawrence William

MURTAUGH—Lawrence William (Larry) Ward, an 85-year-old Murtaugh resident, passed away at his home Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Larry was born January 9, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the oldest of five boys born to Lawrence and Nora Ward. He was 15 when his family moved to Murtaugh, Idaho, where Larry graduated from Murtaugh High School, in 1955. He moved back to Utah where he attended BYU for a short time, worked in road construction and was a ski instructor at Sundance. He joined the military in the Air Force Reserves in 1959.

While working as a foreman for Thorne Construction in Provo, Utah, he was invited to a Thanksgiving party by some friends (who were trying to set him up with a beautiful girl from Burley, Idaho) and it was there that he met Louise. Larry liked to tell people that he married four kids and got a wife! Larry was 35 when he married Mary Louise Garner Matthews, on May 26, 1972. Louise had four kids under the age of ten and had lost her husband in a trucking accident. Larry sold his corvettes and took on the roll of husband and father -- and he was a great father! Larry and Louise had two more children for a total of six.

Larry built homes, including the home where he and Louise would continue raising their family in his true home of Murtaugh, Idaho. He loved the beautiful mountains and the peace and quiet. Murtaugh was a perfect fit for Larry’s quiet, laid-back personality. Larry went on to build cabinetry, worked as a semi-truck driver, and loved woodworking. He built furniture and hand-cut wood art for many of his family and friends. Larry loved Pepsi, butter, cashews, solitaire, the Utah Jazz, BYU Sports, and loved watching his kids and grandkids in all their activities.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Michael; grandson, Harrison; daughter, Natalie; and grandchild, Sam.

He is survived by his wonderful wife of 49 years, Louise Matthews Ward; children, James Matthews, Pratt Matthews, Janene Matthews Peterson, Brian Ward, and Kristie Ward Hansen; as well as 36 grandkids and their many spouses who married into the family; and 22 great-grandkids and counting! We know Larry is at peace and with his loved ones in the spirit world and we look forward to a happy reunion one day with our kind, witty, wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa!

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 Hwy 30, in Murtaugh, with Bishop Rod Jones officiating. Following the service, Larry’s body will be laid to rest in the Oakley, Idaho Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received at the church from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 13, and from 12 noon until 12:45 p.m. Monday, prior to the funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

