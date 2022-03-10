2022 fire season causing concern for some officials

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire season last year was a year where everyone was on high alert, the Bureau of Land Management using their last-ditch effort to stop the spread of wildfires.

“Fire restrictions are kind of our last resort,” said Kelsey Brizendine, fire information officer with the BLM.

The result of those restrictions led to no major fires impacting Southern Idaho, at least in our viewing area. While winter brought lots of snow in the beginning, January and February were bone dry, leaving some concern for the upcoming season.

“They’re (reservoirs) not full, that’s one of the concerns,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls E.M.A. “So even as snow melts and then you start going into irrigation time and season and stuff you only have so much water.”

With recent snows, the little moisture has helped but having it this late isn’t ideal, according to officials.

“You wanna see that there be a large amount of snowpack, but not in the condition we are in March,” said Frey. “You wanna see that back several months.”

To help prepare for the season, the Department of Lands is doing all they can to get as many firefighters on the front lines as possible with wildland firefighter training.

“It’s extremely important,” said Casper Urbanek State Fire Warden with the Idaho Department of Lands on the training. “So the first reason, it’s important is our basic firefighters who have no training. So we hire a few, and so these the Forest Service and BLM every year. They have to have that initial basic training.”

But even if you’re not cut out for firefighting, there are things you can do on your property to prevent fires.

“Making sure there’s nothing in your eves or your gutters, making sure that everything is cleared off of your roof, trimming trees to make sure that they’re not hanging over your roof and they’re at least six feet off of your ground.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.