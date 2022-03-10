Advertisement

$4 a gallon is the pain threshold for most Americans, study finds

Today, the average price for a gallon of regular in Idaho is $4.30
Oil Pump Jack
Oil Pump Jack(kfyr)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As gas prices across the country and here in Idaho continue to shatter old records set in 2008, AAA says that for many Americans, $4 per gallon is the tipping point that will force them to change their driving habits.

According to AAA’s new research, half of U.S. adults feel that gas priced at $3 or more per gallon is “too high,” consistent with previous studies. 

But 59% of Americans say they will adjust their lifestyle when prices hit the $4 mark, with the number climbing to 75% at the $5 mark.

Today, the average price for a gallon of regular in Idaho is $4.30, which is 68 cents more than a week ago and 78 cents more than a month ago. 

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $4.32 per gallon, which is 59 cents more than a week ago and 84 cents more than a month ago.  The rising cost of crude oil continues to put upward pressure on gas prices.

“Rising fuel prices can affect everything from mass transit and ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to food deliveries and shipping costs,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.  “Everyone is feeling the pinch, and it’s getting more challenging to shift funds to cover the expense.”

While many will modify their daily habits to save on fuel, thus far, most Americans still plan to travel this summer.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
One trucker we talked to said it was nice to see all the support
Freedom Convoy truckers make their way through the Magic Valley
Construction will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will last from the Perrine Bridge...
Highway 93 construction may cause delays for some Twin Falls drivers

Latest News

Behind the Business: Sweet T's Cupcakes
Behind the Business: Sweet T's Cupcakes
Pandemic era food program to end June 30
Pandemic era food assistance program coming to an end
Locals sound off on gas prices
Locals sound off on gas prices
Used car tips
Used Car Tips