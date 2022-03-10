$4 a gallon is the pain threshold for most Americans, study finds

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As gas prices across the country and here in Idaho continue to shatter old records set in 2008, AAA says that for many Americans, $4 per gallon is the tipping point that will force them to change their driving habits.

According to AAA’s new research, half of U.S. adults feel that gas priced at $3 or more per gallon is “too high,” consistent with previous studies.

But 59% of Americans say they will adjust their lifestyle when prices hit the $4 mark, with the number climbing to 75% at the $5 mark.

Today, the average price for a gallon of regular in Idaho is $4.30, which is 68 cents more than a week ago and 78 cents more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $4.32 per gallon, which is 59 cents more than a week ago and 84 cents more than a month ago. The rising cost of crude oil continues to put upward pressure on gas prices.

“Rising fuel prices can affect everything from mass transit and ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to food deliveries and shipping costs,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Everyone is feeling the pinch, and it’s getting more challenging to shift funds to cover the expense.”

While many will modify their daily habits to save on fuel, thus far, most Americans still plan to travel this summer.

