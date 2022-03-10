Governor Little proclaims March 10 as “Solidarity for Ukraine Day”

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has declared March 10 Solidarity for Ukraine Day in the state of Idaho.

In a proclamation, Little said:

“WHEREAS, Ukraine is a proud independent country, home to a distinct people and culture that has flourished; and

WHEREAS, Ukraine is home to more than 40 million people, governed by a peaceful and democratically elected government; and

WHEREAS, Russia initiated unwarranted acts of aggression against Ukraine in 2014, by seizing the Crimean peninsula and arming breakaway territories in the Donbas region; and

WHEREAS, on February 24, 2022, the sovereign country of Ukraine was needlessly invaded by the Russian Federation under a false pretext of a peacekeeping operation; and

WHEREAS, Vladimir Putin and his cabinet have continued to perpetuate grossly false information about the democratically elected government of Ukraine; and

WHEREAS, Russian forces have targeted civilians, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, to include bombing of a maternity ward and children’s hospital in Mariupol; and

WHEREAS, the shelling and mining of evacuation routes by Russia demonstrates an utter lack of regard for human life and dignity; and

WHEREAS, Idahoans recognize the incredible resolve and resilience of the people of Ukraine as they face pain, fear, and the unknown; and

WHEREAS, Idaho’s state motto is “ESTO PERPETUA” so that Idaho may endure forever, and Idaho stands in solidarity with Ukraine that they may also endure forever; and

WHEREAS, the Idaho State Legislature undisputedly adopted House Joint Memorial 6, condemning the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia; and

WHEREAS, Idaho stands with the people of Ukraine and their right to self-determination, freedom, and democracy;

THEREFORE, I, BRAD LITTLE, Governor of Idaho, do hereby proclaim March 10, 2022, as Solidarity for Ukraine Day in Idaho, and I urge all those in the State of Idaho to support and promote this observance.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Idaho at the Capitol in Boise on this 10th day of March in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-two.”

Ukraine and Russia have been at war since Feb. 24 when Russia invaded the nation of 43 million.

