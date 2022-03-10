Great Basin Girls Basketball All-Conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting is the Great Basin Conference Player of the Year after amassing a scoring average of 26.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 3.6 assists a game.

She also helped the Bobcats win the 4A state championship for the first time since 2018. In the state championship, she produced 25 points and 11 rebounds to beat Skyline, earning her tournament MVP honors.

Whiting set a single-game scoring record with 44 points.

Her mother and Burley head coach Amber Whiting is the Coach of the Year, for going undefeated in conference, district and state action. Their lone loss was an early season defeat to Borah.

FIRST TEAM

Logan Roberts, Canyon Ridge, Senior

Carlie Latta, Minico, Sophomore

Madilynn Keener, Mountain Home, Junior

Jordan Roberts, Canyon Ridge, Senior

Lynzey Searle, Burley, Senior

SECOND TEAM

Sadie Drake, Mountain Home, Senior

Chowder Bailey, Twin Falls, Senior

Emily Harper, Mountain Home, Senior

Sydney Searle, Burley, Senior

Emma Ringling, Jerome, Senior

THIRD TEAM

Reagan Rex, Twin Falls, Senior

Halle Egbert, Twin Falls, Sophomore

Ava Martin, Canyon Ridge, Freshman

Lily Teske, Canyon Ridge, Junior

Nyla Holtzen, Jerome, Freshman

HONORABLE MENTION

Emma Allen, Jerome, Freshman

Olivia Adams, Wood River, Senior

Chuck Salinas, Minico, Sophomore

