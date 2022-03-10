Great Basin Girls Basketball All-Conference
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting is the Great Basin Conference Player of the Year after amassing a scoring average of 26.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 3.6 assists a game.
She also helped the Bobcats win the 4A state championship for the first time since 2018. In the state championship, she produced 25 points and 11 rebounds to beat Skyline, earning her tournament MVP honors.
Whiting set a single-game scoring record with 44 points.
Her mother and Burley head coach Amber Whiting is the Coach of the Year, for going undefeated in conference, district and state action. Their lone loss was an early season defeat to Borah.
FIRST TEAM
Logan Roberts, Canyon Ridge, Senior
Carlie Latta, Minico, Sophomore
Madilynn Keener, Mountain Home, Junior
Jordan Roberts, Canyon Ridge, Senior
Lynzey Searle, Burley, Senior
SECOND TEAM
Sadie Drake, Mountain Home, Senior
Chowder Bailey, Twin Falls, Senior
Emily Harper, Mountain Home, Senior
Sydney Searle, Burley, Senior
Emma Ringling, Jerome, Senior
THIRD TEAM
Reagan Rex, Twin Falls, Senior
Halle Egbert, Twin Falls, Sophomore
Ava Martin, Canyon Ridge, Freshman
Lily Teske, Canyon Ridge, Junior
Nyla Holtzen, Jerome, Freshman
HONORABLE MENTION
Emma Allen, Jerome, Freshman
Olivia Adams, Wood River, Senior
Chuck Salinas, Minico, Sophomore
