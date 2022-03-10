Advertisement

Kids flock to Pomerelle for Kid’s Day Competition

Pomerelle Mountain Resort will host the event this Saturday
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The kids of Southern Idaho will be making their way to Pomerelle Mountain Resort on Saturday for their annual kid’s day competition.

The event is an alpine slalom race held for the youngest skiers and riders. Those 12 and under can compete with kids of all skill levels welcome to participate.

Saturday’s event begins at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited, so those looking to attend should register early, if possible.

Those affiliated with the ski resort say this event perfectly encapsulates what Pomerelle is all about.

“We pride ourselves on being a learning mountain, and catering to those youngest guests,” said Pomerelle spokesperson Gretchen Anderson “We want them to ski and ride for a lifetime, so we like to start it early and bring them up to the mountain.”

All participants must have either a season pass or youth full-day lift ticket, in addition to $10 cash for a competitor bib deposit.

A link to pre-register for the event can be found here.

