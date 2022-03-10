Advertisement

Minico football player signs with Montana Western

Angel Navarrete signed with Montana Western to play football.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Minico football player will continue his journey in the Frontier Conference as Angel Navarrete signed with Montana Western on Wednesday.

Last fall, the Bulldogs made their debut in the NAIA Football Championship Series for the first time since 2002.

Navarrete was a kicker and punter for Minico, plus played on the soccer team as a goal keeper. He earned second team all-conference honors for his work as a placekicker.

He chose Montana Western like school such as Colorado State and Sacramento state, he shares with us, his reason why.

“I only have a year and a half of kicking so I’m glad I got the opportunity to go NAIA,” Navarrete said. “I’m the oldest in the family and first one going to college in my family, so it’s exciting.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

