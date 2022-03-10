Report shows fewer states are adequatley prepared for health emergencies

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new report finds that fewer states are adequately prepared for public health emergencies.

According to the report done by Trust for America’s Health, only 17 states were considered excellent in terms of handling public health emergencies.

Idaho ranked near the middle of the pack along with 19 other states located in the middle tier of preparedness.

According to the organization, the report finds that the vast majority of states aren’t investing enough into their public health systems.

“We need to increase public health funding, and also address the long-standing health disparities that puts certain communities, including communities of color and low-income communities, at greater risk to experience more harm during a public health emergency,” said Dr. Nadine Garcia, the CEO of Trust for America’s Health.

On top of increased funding, the report recommended new policy from Congress designed to review and address gaps in the pandemic response.

