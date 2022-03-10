Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: True West Beef Plant

The plant expects to be up and running at the end of 2022
The plant hopes to have around 500 employees once it opens(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction of the 273,000 square foot True West Beef facility in Jerome is into its second year.

The project seeks to capitalize on the vast livestock industry in the Magic Valley.

“The bounty of this whole valley makes for an excellent location for us,” said Jay Theiler with corporate affairs for the company.

The plant will localize the final step in meat processing, giving Southern Idaho’s many ranchers an opportunity to grow with the plant as it does.

“Our livestock partners will be sharing in the profit and loss, risk and reward of this plant,” Theiler explained.

Partnering with local producers gives True West Beef a chance to disrupt a part of the industry that has become increasingly corporate-controlled.

“As you look at the landscape of the meat business in the country, it’s dominated by four big companies,” Theiler said.

Not only will True West Beef add local options for established meat producers, but the plant will also provide hundreds of jobs for Southern Idahoans.

“Once we’re up and running we expect to be hiring about 373 employees. We hope to be running about 500 head when we get started here,” said Theiler.

Above all, the ownership group at True West Beef hopes to create something the Magic Valley can be proud of.

“We really are looking forward to getting this up and running and making everybody here proud. We’re really hoping to be viewed as a really good neighbor here,” said Theiler.

The plant expects to be up and running at the end of 2022.

