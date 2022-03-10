Whiting named Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting continues to garner awards for her performance this winter. The junior from Burley High School just found out Wednesday, she earned the Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

This past season, Whiting averaged about 27 points, and more than 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists a game.

Whiting helped her Bobcats win the state championship for the first time since 2018. She also boasts multiple school and classification records.

Whiting told us that she was disappointed she didn’t apply for this award sooner, considering what she accomplished her freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Now the Oregon commit is up for the national award.

“A lot of the girls that won Gatorade player of the year I actually was able to play against them in a Wootten camp, it’s kind of like a McDonalds All-American,” Whiting explained. “There’s a lot of great talent, I wouldn’t be surprised if I didn’t get it. It’s such an honor to go against these girls.”

Whiting has 1,910 career points.

