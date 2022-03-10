Advertisement

Whiting named Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Burley's Amari Whiting just earned another award, being named the Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting continues to garner awards for her performance this winter. The junior from Burley High School just found out Wednesday, she earned the Gatorade Idaho Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

This past season, Whiting averaged about 27 points, and more than 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists a game.

Whiting helped her Bobcats win the state championship for the first time since 2018. She also boasts multiple school and classification records.

Whiting told us that she was disappointed she didn’t apply for this award sooner, considering what she accomplished her freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Now the Oregon commit is up for the national award.

“A lot of the girls that won Gatorade player of the year I actually was able to play against them in a Wootten camp, it’s kind of like a McDonalds All-American,” Whiting explained. “There’s a lot of great talent, I wouldn’t be surprised if I didn’t get it. It’s such an honor to go against these girls.”

Whiting has 1,910 career points.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Man arrested after hours long stand off with Sheriff’s Deputies
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Buhl Police Department investigating homicide
Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
One trucker we talked to said it was nice to see all the support
Freedom Convoy truckers make their way through the Magic Valley
Construction will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will last from the Perrine Bridge...
Highway 93 construction may cause delays for some Twin Falls drivers

Latest News

Angel Navarrete signed with Montana Western to play football.
Minico football player signs with Montana Western
Amari Whiting is the Great Basin Conference Player of the Year after amassing a scoring average...
Great Basin Girls Basketball All-Conference
Whiting named Idaho's best
“It still really hasn’t even set in, it still feels like a dream”
70 years apart, Kimberly state championship basketball teams have connection