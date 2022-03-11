Governor Little petitions to have grizzly bears removed from Endangered Species Act

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove grizzly bears in the continental United States from the Endangered Species Act.

“Bureaucratic gridlock is keeping healthy grizzly populations on the threatened species list unnecessarily. When there’s no exit for healthy grizzly populations from the Endangered Species Act, it’s time to demand a reset,” Governor Brad Little said.

“For decades, Idaho, our sister states, tribes, local governments – and especially our rural communities – have invested considerable resources in this effort, and they have shouldered much of the burden of rebuilding grizzly bear populations,” he continued.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game called delisting the animal “an important, and long overdue, recognition of these major roles Idaho and its neighboring states Montana, Wyoming and Washington have played in grizzly bear recovery by growing the population.”

U.S. Fish and Wildlife made a recovery plan for grizzly bears in 1993 allowing individual populations to be delisted as each met recovery goals while other populations were worked on.

Those recovery standards were met in the Greater Yellowstone Area in 2002.

The department says a combination of court cases and changes at the federal level have delayed the process of removing the animal from the list.

“We have repeatedly shown through this process we can reach a goal line, but a flawed delisting process fails to recognize our successes,” Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said.

