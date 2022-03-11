Great Basin Boys Basketball All-Conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome’s Mikey Lloyd is the Great Basin Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

At the 4A state tournament, he averaged 15 points per game.

The Coach of the Year is Mac Stannard of Burley High School for helping lead the Bobcats to a Great Basin District Championship, upsetting Jerome for the title.

1st Team All-Conference:

Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home HS Sr. | Scott Cook, Jerome HS Jr. | Stockton Sheets, Burley HS Jr. | Brevin Trenkle, Minico HS Jr. | Gavin Capps, Jerome HS Sr.

2nd Team All-Conference:

Will Preucil, Twin Falls HS Jr. | Adam Kloepfer, Burley HS Sr. | Klayton Wilson, Minico HS Sr. | Samuel Lapumba, Canyon Ridge HS Jr. | Korbin Heitzman, Wood River HS Jr.

Honorable Mention All-Conference:

Stockton Page, Burley HS Sr. | Schuyler Mower, Jerome HS Jr. | JJ Funk, Canyon Ridge HS So | Cooper Fife, Wood River HS So. | Jon Tetrault, Mountain Home HS Jr. | Colton Elison, Jerome HS Sr. | Ramsey Trevino, Burley HS Jr. | Aaron Seitz, Canyon Ridge HS Sr. | CJ Mann, Mountain Home HS Sr.

