Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84

ISP says the investigation remains ongoing(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Hazelton man was killed in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on I-84 in Jerome County.

Idaho State Police say a teenage driver succumbed to his injuries.

ISP says the collision occurred around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on westbound I-84 east of Jerome involving two semis, a pickup towing a boat, a small sedan, and an SUV.

The driver of the sedan was taken by ground to a hospital. The 19-year-old from Hazelton was deceased on scene, and all involved were wearing seat belts, according to ISP.

Westbound traffic on I-84 was blocked for several hours Wednesday morning and was diverted onto the westbound frontage road or Highway 25. All lanes re-opened at around 3:45 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by ISP.

