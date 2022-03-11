SCIC Boys Basketball All-Conference
Jackson Cummins named MVP
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four Kimberly boys earned SCIC first-team honors after leading the Bulldogs to their first state championship since 1952.
Kimberly senior Jackson Cummins was named MVP.
Daren Garey picked up Coach of the Year honors, after an undefeated run through the district playoffs and state tournament.
FIRST TEAM
Jaxon Bair, Senior, Kimberly | Ethan Okelberry, Senior, Kimberly | Gatlin Bair, Sophomore, Kimberly | Cade DeBoard, Senior, Buhl | Joseph Bertao, Senior, Filer
SECOND TEAM
Jake Lloyd, Senior, Kimberly | Ryne Kelly, Senior, Buhl | Jake Bowman, Senior, Filer | Caden Ray, Senior, Buhl | Kurtis Adkinson, Senior, Gooding
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.