SCIC Boys Basketball All-Conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four Kimberly boys earned SCIC first-team honors after leading the Bulldogs to their first state championship since 1952.

Kimberly senior Jackson Cummins was named MVP.

Daren Garey picked up Coach of the Year honors, after an undefeated run through the district playoffs and state tournament.

FIRST TEAM

Jaxon Bair, Senior, Kimberly | Ethan Okelberry, Senior, Kimberly | Gatlin Bair, Sophomore, Kimberly | Cade DeBoard, Senior, Buhl | Joseph Bertao, Senior, Filer

SECOND TEAM

Jake Lloyd, Senior, Kimberly | Ryne Kelly, Senior, Buhl | Jake Bowman, Senior, Filer | Caden Ray, Senior, Buhl | Kurtis Adkinson, Senior, Gooding

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.