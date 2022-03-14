Advertisement

Bill focusing on elections passes Idaho House

If passed, it would go into effect July 1
The bill passed by a vote of 47-21
The bill passed by a vote of 47-21
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another bill focused on elections has been passed by the Idaho House, this one relating to voter identification.

The bill, passed by a 47 to 21 vote, removes student ID cards from being valid ID for voting purposes.

It also creates an election integrity fund with the purpose of providing free government IDs for those who need it.

If passed by both chambers and signed into law, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

