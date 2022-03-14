Bill focusing on elections passes Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another bill focused on elections has been passed by the Idaho House, this one relating to voter identification.

The bill, passed by a 47 to 21 vote, removes student ID cards from being valid ID for voting purposes.

It also creates an election integrity fund with the purpose of providing free government IDs for those who need it.

If passed by both chambers and signed into law, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

