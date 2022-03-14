Community members hold candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While Ukraine may be 5,811 miles away from Twin Falls, a group of local citizens wanted to do their small part to support those fighting for their country.

“When I first heard about it, I was in my room frustrated because I couldn’t figure out what colors to put on my dream board, like what am I doing? My life is so easy,” said Sophia Seeley, one of the organizers.

The 18-year-old organized a candlelight vigil in support of the Ukrainian people because she wanted to gather people together to help, even if it’s just in a small way.

“I was seeing people my age being arrested and getting in a lot of trouble for just supporting their country, and when I see people my age being affected by something like this, it makes me feel like I need to do something to help,” said Seeley.

“I have the privilege of being somewhere safe and I need to use that privilege to help someone else,” she continued.

People gathered to share a prayer, a song, and to show their support for those fighting for their freedom.

One attendee says she was glad to see so many people at the vigil, all showing their support for each other.

“I think it’s such a beautiful community that is all coming and forming together and being able to spread messages to others, whether it’s your friends, family,” said Alisha Trejo, who attended the event.

Another said that while she recognizes she lives thousands of miles away from Ukraine, she hopes they know that many people are thinking of them and standing by them, even here in Twin Falls.

“I kind of feel like it only takes one person and hopefully the world will listen and we will get people to support them,” said Sherry Hennessey, who attended the event.

“So I kind of figured why not me, why not me to come out and support them.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.