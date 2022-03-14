Cost of crude oil slips, record setting gas prices press pause

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After reaching $123 per barrel last week, AAA says that the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days and is currently trading near $102 per barrel. If the trend continues, it could bring some relief to a gasoline market that is besieged by record-breaking prices.

“It’s too early to definitively state that the past few days are evidence of a long-term course correction,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.

“Further developments surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the upcoming switch to more-expensive summer-blend fuel, and possible refinery downtime due to seasonal maintenance may have an impact on the price of crude oil and gas in the coming weeks, to say nothing of growing fuel demand.”

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.36 per gallon, which is 40 cents more than a week ago and 84 cents more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the national average is slightly lower at $4.33, which is 26 cents more than a week ago and 84 cents more than a month ago. Prices held steady over the weekend.

