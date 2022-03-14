Advertisement

Cost of crude oil slips, record setting gas prices press pause

Meanwhile, the national average is slightly lower at $4.33, which is 26 cents more than a week ago and 84 cents more than a month ago
Pain at the Pump Reno
AAA says the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days(KOLO)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After reaching $123 per barrel last week, AAA says that the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days and is currently trading near $102 per barrel.  If the trend continues, it could bring some relief to a gasoline market that is besieged by record-breaking prices.

“It’s too early to definitively state that the past few days are evidence of a long-term course correction,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. 

“Further developments surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the upcoming switch to more-expensive summer-blend fuel, and possible refinery downtime due to seasonal maintenance may have an impact on the price of crude oil and gas in the coming weeks, to say nothing of growing fuel demand.”

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.36 per gallon, which is 40 cents more than a week ago and 84 cents more than a month ago. 

Meanwhile, the national average is slightly lower at $4.33, which is 26 cents more than a week ago and 84 cents more than a month ago.  Prices held steady over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Construction will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will last from the Perrine Bridge...
Highway 93 construction may cause delays for some Twin Falls drivers
Gas rising to over 4 dollars in some areas of Southern Idaho
Idahoans feel the pinch of gas price spike
Gas prices have skyrocketed to more than $4 a gallon for many area residents
Local residents sound off on gas prices

Latest News

The conflict in Ukraine rages on into March
House Resolution calls for divestment in Russia
Total employment in Idaho grew by 4,097
Idaho’s January unemployment rate drops to 3%
Nate, who represents District 34, will seek his fourth term
Ron Nate announces re-election bid
Republican Gov. Brad Little has made boosting reading scores among young students a priority
House panel approves full-day kindergarten legislation