Advertisement

Dolly Parton opens up Dollywood for 37th season

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.(WVLT)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:51 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (CNN) – There was excitement in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this weekend as Dollywood opened for a new season.

The park’s namesake was there to talk about it on Friday.

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor for the park’s season passholders, her first time back in three years. She gave a preview of what’s new at Dollywood in its 37th season.

Dollywood has a new summer festival and a new kids area at the Splash Country attraction.

Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.
Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.(WVLT)

A park official says major improvements also include more open space for better views of the train, and a more streamlined entry area for guests.

A new resort is planned by fall 2022.

Parton also highlighted a new album and book that she has just released called “Run, Rose, Run.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
Gas prices have skyrocketed to more than $4 a gallon for many area residents
Local residents sound off on gas prices
Brewster is 33-years-old, 5'2, 125 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion
Idaho Department of Corrections searches for walkaway

Latest News

Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
LIVE: Ukraine leader Zelenskyy to face Congress, plead for help
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said an independent Ukraine will likely outlast Russian...
Blinken: Ukraine will be around longer than Putin
FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, 'From the Ground Up,' in Seattle...
Starbucks CEO to retire; founder Schultz to be interim chief
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood