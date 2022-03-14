Advertisement

Gas prices remain high, but falling oil prices halts daily surge in pump prices

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:44 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average price of gas has increased for the 11th straight week across the United States, climbing 26.4 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports the national average stands at $4.32 per gallon, which is up 83.6 cents from a month ago and $1.47 per gallon higher than a year ago.

AAA reports the national average fell a penny since Friday and held at that price throughout the weekend.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110 per barrel.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross explained the cost of oil accounts for 50% of what drivers pay at the pump.

“This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices,” Gross said.

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
Gas prices have skyrocketed to more than $4 a gallon for many area residents
Local residents sound off on gas prices
Brewster is 33-years-old, 5'2, 125 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion
Idaho Department of Corrections searches for walkaway

Latest News

Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
LIVE: Ukraine leader Zelenskyy to face Congress, plead for help
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said an independent Ukraine will likely outlast Russian...
Blinken: Ukraine will be around longer than Putin
FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, 'From the Ground Up,' in Seattle...
Starbucks CEO to retire; founder Schultz to be interim chief
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood