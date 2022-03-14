Advertisement

House panel approves full-day kindergarten legislation

Backers of the bill say about 25% of third-graders aren’t reading at grade level, and full-day kindergarten will help
Republican Gov. Brad Little has made boosting reading scores among young students a priority
Republican Gov. Brad Little has made boosting reading scores among young students a priority(KMVT)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on a House panel on Monday approved legislation to boost reading skills among young students with optional full-day kindergarten.

The House Education Committee voted to send to the full House the bill giving school districts the option of full-day kindergarten by using $73 million in literacy intervention money.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has made boosting reading scores among young students a priority, saying good reading skills make for life-long learners and gives students the best chance for a successful academic career and life.

Backers of the bill say about 25% of third-graders aren’t reading at grade level, and full-day kindergarten will help.

“We’re going to change the trajectory of their lives,” said Republican Rep. Ryan Kerby.

Opponents said the Idaho Constitution only requires spending taxpayer money on education starting in first grade. They also cited high gas prices faced by taxpayers and lack of confidence in results of kindergarten.

The legislation removes any ambiguity that the money can be used for all-day kindergarten. Half of the money will be based on enrollment of students in kindergarten to third grade. The other half will be based on students improving their reading skills, with districts with higher-improving students getting more.

The bill passed the Senate 31-2 last week.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Construction will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will last from the Perrine Bridge...
Highway 93 construction may cause delays for some Twin Falls drivers
Gas rising to over 4 dollars in some areas of Southern Idaho
Idahoans feel the pinch of gas price spike
Gas prices have skyrocketed to more than $4 a gallon for many area residents
Local residents sound off on gas prices

Latest News

The conflict in Ukraine rages on into March
House Resolution calls for divestment in Russia
AAA says the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days
Cost of crude oil slips, record setting gas prices press pause
Total employment in Idaho grew by 4,097
Idaho’s January unemployment rate drops to 3%
Nate, who represents District 34, will seek his fourth term
Ron Nate announces re-election bid