House Resolution calls for divestment in Russia

The resolution was approved in committee and now heads to the full Senate
The conflict in Ukraine rages on into March
The conflict in Ukraine rages on into March(MGN)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans spoke out in Boise during the hearing of a resolution condemning Russia’s actions before the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday.

In addition to denouncing Russia’s attack on Ukraine, House Concurrent Resolution 41 also calls for the Enforcement Fund Board to sell, trade, or divest all Russian government investments.

The resolution, which easily passed the House last week, was heard Monday before the Senate State Affairs Committee.

A hearing which included testimony from some who have been personally impacted by the war.

“I just received this picture from my family from Kyiv. It’s an apartment building, it was an apartment building,” said Igor Solodovnik, whose family live in Ukraine.

“People are dying right now,” said Julia Marten, whose family is also in Ukraine. “At this moment kids are dying. My friend was hungry for 14 days, no bread, no food, they had to melt snow to give their kids a drink.”

The resolution was approved in committee and now heads to the full Senate.

