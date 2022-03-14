Advertisement

Idaho House passes Texas-style heartbeat law

If signed by Little, the law would go into effect after 30 days
The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Brad Little
The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Brad Little(Gray)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho House passed a Texas-style heartbeat abortion law on Monday.

The bill. sponsored by Patti Lodge of Huston and Steven Harris of Meridian, passed the Idaho Senate earlier this month and will now head to the Governor’s desk for signature.

Senate Bill 1309 modifies existing law to allow for the creation of a private enforcement mechanism to allow family members of women who get abortions to sue the doctor who provides it.

If signed by Little, the law would go into effect after 30 days.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
Gas prices have skyrocketed to more than $4 a gallon for many area residents
Local residents sound off on gas prices
Brewster is 33-years-old, 5'2, 125 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion
Idaho Department of Corrections searches for walkaway

Latest News

The IDHW will change how they track the virus
Idaho to change how it tracks COVID-19
The site will be closed until early April
Cedar Draw closed due to construction
The money will be awarded by the Idaho State Board of Education in June
Rural school districts encouraged to apply for art grants
Fitness is important for seniors as they age
CSI fitness program aims to encourage fitness in seniors
KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown