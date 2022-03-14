Idaho House passes Texas-style heartbeat law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho House passed a Texas-style heartbeat abortion law on Monday.

The bill. sponsored by Patti Lodge of Huston and Steven Harris of Meridian, passed the Idaho Senate earlier this month and will now head to the Governor’s desk for signature.

Senate Bill 1309 modifies existing law to allow for the creation of a private enforcement mechanism to allow family members of women who get abortions to sue the doctor who provides it.

If signed by Little, the law would go into effect after 30 days.

