Idaho’s January unemployment rate drops to 3%

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state of Idaho dropped to 3% in the month of January, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate for December 2021 was revised from a record low of 2.4%, but the IDL says this is not an indicator of any negative directional changes in Idaho’s economy.

The number of Idahoans either looking for work or employed grew at a larger rate than any month in 2021, at 0.3%.

Labor force participation remained steady between December and January at 61.8%.

Twin Falls and Coeur d’ Alene saw the fastest over-the-month nonfarm gains among Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with each increasing by 1.2%.

