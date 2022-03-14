Local high school teaches kids construction through tiny houses

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third year, students in the residential construction class at Minico High School are building a tiny home to be raffled off but this year, it’s on wheels.

“Last year, we had someone donate a bus to us, so we thought we would give it a shot, see what it’d be like something a little different,” said Gabe Hadden, a senior.

It wasn’t an easy task though. First, they had to completely take the bus apart before beginning to turn it into a tiny home.

“It was a lot, we had to take out the seats, we had to take out the old flooring, and we had to get all the lights out from inside and put new things in,” said Ruby Cervantes, a senior.

Their teacher Brent Van Every, worked full-time in construction before taking on this new challenge. He says getting this hands-on experience during high school is not only a great experience for the students but something that is desperately needed.

“We need builders that have the know-how and the grasp of safety,” he said. “They are going to leave, and they are going to be miles ahead of a lot of those kids that walk onto the job after high school. They will have a lot of those skills and talents that will help their employer want to hire them.”

The tiny home on wheels will have everything you need in it, and all of it will have been built by the students in the class. Amenities include electrical, plumbing, siding, and design.

“It’s a really good class, we learn a lot, especially with framing and stuff, stuff that will help you later in the life that you know how to do,” said Hadden.

If you would like to purchase a raffle ticket to potentially win the tiny home, please call Minico High School at 208-436-4721, or stop by the high school office.

