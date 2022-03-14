Advertisement

Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” (Source: KUSA)
By Foster Gaines
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KUSA) - A retired nurse in Colorado has created a unique work of art to always remember the pandemic.

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” Weiss said she sees the project as a tribute to health care workers.

“It’s been very dark and very challenging, and yet I think we can find opportunities that come out of the darkness and the obstacles,” Weiss said.

Weiss aided in the vaccination effort when the shots became available, working with Boulder County Health. She said the chandelier shows appreciation for her fellow nurses.

“They don’t get enough pats on the back, and so if I can even just be a part of saying thank you, that feels pretty good,” Weiss said.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Construction will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will last from the Perrine Bridge...
Highway 93 construction may cause delays for some Twin Falls drivers
Gas rising to over 4 dollars in some areas of Southern Idaho
Idahoans feel the pinch of gas price spike
Gas prices have skyrocketed to more than $4 a gallon for many area residents
Local residents sound off on gas prices

Latest News

A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dolly Parton opens up Dollywood for 37th season
The conflict in Ukraine rages on into March
House Resolution calls for divestment in Russia
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
COVID-19 delays trial of 4 in alleged plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed the National League of Cities’ Congressional City...
LIVE: Biden gives address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization