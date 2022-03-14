Ron Nate announces re-election bid

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rexburg Representative Ron Nate announced Monday morning that he will see a fourth term to the Idaho House of Representatives.

Nate announced he will be seeking Seat 34B at the Madison Armory in Rexburg.

In a statement provided to KMVT, Nate said:

“We live in a great Country, State and County. Madison is perhaps the reddest of the red counties across the nation, but all is not well. There is turmoil in our country. War, inflation, and economic uncertainty. Our culture and way of life are threatened.“

”During the pandemic, the government labeled workers as ‘non-essential.’ It shut-down small businesses and churches, while keeping liquor stores open. The government cast aside your God-given right to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. I am committed to protecting the Bill of Rights and am a tireless advocate for your freedoms.”

In his announcement, Nate pledged to be a leader in fighting Critical Race Theory and Social Justice Activism in classrooms.

