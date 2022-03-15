Advertisement

Affordable housing debate continues in Ketchum

The effective start date is July 1
Ketchum city hall
Ketchum city hall(SK)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a special city council meeting, Ketchum’s councilors approved a local option tax increase initiative aimed at raising money for workforce housing projects in the city.

The city has accepted comments from residents and businesses throughout this process.

The lot change is a 0.75% increase on retail, 2% on lodging, 2% on by-the-drink liquor, and 1% on building materials. The tax change was decided upon in part because of a lack of other options.

“Under Idaho law, we cannot do inclusionary zoning, we cannot do rent control, real estate transfer tax or state tax incentives or minimum wage,” said Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley. “Cities are not allowed in Idaho to regulate those items.”

The effective start date is July 1. A lot amendment will be on the ballot in Ketchum’s May 17 election, in order to authorize the fund’s usage for workforce housing.

