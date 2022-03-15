Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
Gas prices have skyrocketed to more than $4 a gallon for many area residents
Local residents sound off on gas prices
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges

Latest News

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Alexis Nicole Wilkins is suspected of distributing fentanyl to two juveniles girls, resulting...
Woman suspected of dealing fentanyl that led to high schooler’s overdose
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an...
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal