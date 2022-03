BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cedar Draw access site has been closed to the public due to construction taking place in the area.

The site will be closed until early April and will be closed for the safety of the public and the crew.

The project in question will be for a new restroom that will be elevated to avoid flooding this spring.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.