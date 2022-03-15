Governor Little sues to end Capitol encampment

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced on Tuesday he has filed a lawsuit to stop public camping on the Capitol Annex in downtown Boise.

Little’s filing seeks to obtain a court order preventing people from camping on state property near the Capitol.

In a statement, Little said:

“Idaho will not tolerate public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not San Francisco, Portland, or Seattle, where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage public camping disguised as protests.

What started here as a gathering of loosely affiliated individuals has escalated into dangerous health and safety violations. This lawsuit is the next step in our deliberate, careful strategy to address a highly complex situation involving state statutes, case law, and the First Amendment while ensuring the state meets its obligation to protect public health and safety.

I am grateful to our law enforcement officers who have conducted welfare checks and enforcement actions with integrity by treating these very vulnerable members of our community with respect and connecting them with valuable resources to help address mental health and substance use disorders in many instances.”

The encampments began in mid-January as a way to call attention to a lack of affordable housing and available shelter beds.

The state has called the demonstration a hazard to public health and safety. Little urged people in these encampments to seek resources through shelters to help themselves.

“We have open beds at both the River of Life Men’s Mission and the City Light Home for Women and Children in Boise. Contrary to rumors, we are not a ‘high barrier’ shelter and we offer safe, clean shelter, three meals daily and many programs and services all designed to help people recover from homelessness. We will welcome anyone who comes to our door needing assistance,” Reverend Bill Roscoe with the Boise Rescue Mission said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.