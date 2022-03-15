Harcum ends CSI’s season in opening round of National Tournament

HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is one-and-done for the second straight year at the NJCAA National Tournament.

Harcum 92, CSI 65

The 20-seed Golden Eagles never led in the game against Harcum. The Bears hit 16 3-pointers to end CSI’s season at 24-9.

“Harcum’s a good team, boy, I tell you what, if they play like that all the way through, I don’t think anybody can beat them,” said Head Coach Jeff Reinert.

CSI didn’t do themselves any favors either. They had 18 turnovers and missed 18 free throws (12-30).

“It’s a big stage and we didn’t play well, they feel bad about that,” Reinert said. All in all, it’s been a great year. Just it’s too bad we had to end it that way.”

The Golden Eagles will look a lot different next year. They only have two first-year college players averaging a chunk of playing time this year. With the COVID-19 year last year and an extra year of eligibility for second-year players, it remains to be seen who will be back in a CSI jersey next winter.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.