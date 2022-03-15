Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game hosting fishing event for the community

Young anglers 14 and up, who borrow fishing equipment from the trailer can fish without a license during the event
Take Me Fishing trailer at a fishing event in the Magic Valley Region
Take Me Fishing trailer at a fishing event in the Magic Valley Region
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With spring break approaching some parents are hearing the comment “there’s nothing to do.” Now, Fish and Game are here to help with that.

The event will be hosted by staff in the Magic Valley Region on March 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Kids 14 years and older borrowing trailer fishing equipment along with bait.

Young anglers 14 and up, who borrow fishing equipment from the trailer can fish without a license during the event.

