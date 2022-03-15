Advertisement

ITD improves truck routes in Southeast Idaho

They say the changes have already resulted in shorter detours and travel times
An ITD handout photo shows one road that was improved
An ITD handout photo shows one road that was improved(The Idaho Transportation Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation has removed restrictions on several popular trucking routes in Southeast Idaho to improve commerce and mobility in the area.

State Highway 36 and State Highway 34 previously restricted the size of trucks allowed to use the route, resulting in a detour as long as 150 miles. That delay was causing economic disruption and movement barriers, according to the ITD.

The changes were implemented in May 2021, and come on the heels of changes made to US-95 in 2020.

“We have seen an increase in trucks on the routes,” D5 District Engineer Todd Hubbard said. “We know the routes are safe and the carriers are able to take the best possible route to their destination.  This change has saved significant time and money for the trucking industry.”

ITD says the changes have already resulted in shorter detours and travel times.

