Advertisement

Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown

After conducting a traffic stop on the boy’s father, the child was taken to St. Luke’s in Meridian
KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday(KBOI CBS2)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday after protesters showed up to call for the release of a child who was receiving care.

“Due to a security incident, the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center is currently on lockdown and divert,” the hospital system said in a statement to KMVT sister station KBOI. “Safety is our top priority. Anyone in need of care should seek alternative health care providers and options.”

According to authorities, a child was taken to the hospital for severe malnourishment earlier in the week. When the child gained weight, they were released and taken home by their parents.

“During a follow-up appointment earlier this week it was determined the child had again lost a significant amount of weight and when the parents canceled the next follow-up appointment and could not be located, the Meridian Police were contacted and advised this child’s condition could lead to severe injury or even death if not treated,” police said in a news release obtained by KBOI.

After conducting a traffic stop on the boy’s father, the child was taken to St. Luke’s in Meridian.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about jury duty scams
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

Latest News

Concerns over critical race theory lingered over the budget proposal
House approves Idaho’s higher ed budget
Gas pump
Cost of crude oil briefly dips, now surging again
Little issued the veto Wednesday
Idaho governor issues first veto of year
ISP officers receive life-saving awards
ISP officers receive awards
Wind project to bring jobs to Southern Idaho
Wind project to bring jobs to Southern Idaho