Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday after protesters showed up to call for the release of a child who was receiving care.

“Due to a security incident, the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center is currently on lockdown and divert,” the hospital system said in a statement to KMVT sister station KBOI. “Safety is our top priority. Anyone in need of care should seek alternative health care providers and options.”

According to authorities, a child was taken to the hospital for severe malnourishment earlier in the week. When the child gained weight, they were released and taken home by their parents.

“During a follow-up appointment earlier this week it was determined the child had again lost a significant amount of weight and when the parents canceled the next follow-up appointment and could not be located, the Meridian Police were contacted and advised this child’s condition could lead to severe injury or even death if not treated,” police said in a news release obtained by KBOI.

After conducting a traffic stop on the boy’s father, the child was taken to St. Luke’s in Meridian.

