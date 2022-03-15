Advertisement

South Hills seasonal road closure extended

BLM says the roads are not ready for regular travel
A total of five roads, two tracks or trails are closed
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is extending a seasonal motorized travel closure for the South Hills until March 30.

Closures were originally implemented on January 16 to prevent resource damage and protect damage to the habitat of wildlife.

According to BLM, the following roads are closed:

  • Dry Creek
  • Dry Gulch
  • Cherry Spring
  • Indian Springs (closure begins 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road)
  • North Cottonwood Creek

“The road conditions are not ready for regular travel,” said Burley Field Manager Ken Crane. “Snowdrifts are still melting and saturating roadbeds increasing the chances for rutting and other damage.”

The closure applies to all motorized vehicles except those that are specifically authorized to access the area.

