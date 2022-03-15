Taylor, Carolyn Anderson

BURLEY—Carolyn A. Taylor was born Wednesday, December 18, 1940, in Oakley, Idaho, on a 39 degree day, to delighted parents, Daniel Vanness and Verda Cole Anderson. She passed away peacefully in her home in Burley, Idaho, Thursday, March, 10, 2022, after a brief battle with an aggressive brain cancer which she nicknamed, “The Beast.” She was 81 at the time of her death.

Her education began in Oakley schools until she moved to Burley where she graduated from Burley High School. She furthered her education at Idaho State University in cosmetology. This was an occupation she enjoyed the rest of her life. Her clients adored her and many became life-long friends.

She was married to D Arlen Taylor in Burley, Idaho, August 19, 1960, at the age of 20. They were later sealed, along with their children, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Carolyn and D divorced but remained friends.

Carolyn and D had three children, Dan Arlen (Jennifer) Taylor of Spokane, Washington, Jan Taylor Banner (Greg Cannell) of American Falls, and Deann (Casey) Brown of Neenah, Wisconsin.

Carolyn had an immense sense of humor that was catching and she could draw people in by just being herself. She was dearly loved by all of those who knew her.

She kept busy playing pinochle at the Burley Senior Center and volunteering her time doing hair for the residents of Park View Rehabilitation and Care Center. She blessed the lives of her family and others through a lifetime of personal ministering.

She is survived by her children; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Luann (Paul) Hogg of Burley; one brother, John G (Jackie) Anderson of Burley; her former husband and his wife, D and Karen M. Taylor of Burley; and a sister-in-law, Judy Taylor of Murray, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Robert “Bob” Vanness Anderson and William “Bill” Albert Anderson;

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requested donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.

(https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services)

A live webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.