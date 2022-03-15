Teeter, Carolyn Marie

BURLEY—Carolyn Marie Teeter, age 77, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley.

Carolyn was born March 15, 1944, in Burley, Idaho, the eldest of four children born to Samuel Floyd and Lurella Jane Tannehill Stephens. She grew up in Malta and attended Malta Elementary School.

In 1955, her parents divorced and, at the age of 11, she became the cook and care giver for her younger siblings. She attended Raft River High School until she met and married Thomas Gay Teeter. Together, they had eight children and were married 39 years until the sudden passing of her husband in 2000.

She was a hardworking woman who could do anything to get a job done. She drove harvest trucks with her kids riding in the truck. She worked at the gas station in Malta, changing tires, pumping gas, and any other duties that needed to be done. She delivered fuel to farms, tore down houses, drove tractors, cut wood, built fences, and seeded BLM ground.

Carolyn was incredibly creative. She made sets for high school plays, made clothes and quilts, could draw, paint, and made many wonderful costumes for her family. Her favorite thing in the world was taking care of the grandchildren. She took turns staying with her children and helping with daycare. Many grandchildren loved staying with Grandma in Malta - sometimes for weeks at a time.

She is survived by her children, Gay Lynn (Nick) Telleria, Randall (Juanita) Teeter, Cindy (Tony) Welsh, Sandy (Ray) Garcia, Tyrell (Alicia) Teeter, and Stacey (Jacob) Williams; one sister, Rose (Von) Scholes; a brother, Clint (Jolene) Stephens; a half-brother, Daryl Ries; 21 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Stephens and Lurella Clark; her stepmother, Bernice Stephens; a sister, Laura Kemp; a half-brother, Vernon Stephens; one daughter, Teresa Teeter; and a grandson, Nick Garcia.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral service. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

